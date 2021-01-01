The Shred Slam-Cap Noshock Snow Helmet is a ski and Snow helmet that gives you ultimate protection and comfort on the mountain. It's more than happy to take a hit, with its SHRED. Rotational Energy System™ that absorbs movements and prevents really bad impacts from becoming really bad injuries. It also has SLYTech™ foam that can keep you both comfortable and safe, as well as anti-microbial Features to keep you from stinking up the helmet as you ride. The low-profile Fit system gives you room to adjust the feel, so you'll have the most comfortable, safe ride possible on the mountain. Features of the Shred Slam-Cap Noshock Snow Helmet SHRED. ROTATIONAL ENERGY SYSTEM, Patent-pending Technology that manages the effects of rotational accelerations to the head on impact by allowing a relative movement between the helmet and the head through the use of ultra-thin, multi-directional absorption units made with an elastic layer ENHANCED WITH SLYTech, A patented honeycomb cone structure made of SLYTech Foam is integrated into the EPS impact absorption element to allow impact energy to dissipate in multiple directions for optimal safety XT2, Anti-microbial Technology that Uses silver to provide permanent odor protection VENTILATION, Ultra precise 3-position switch protected by durable housing makes customizing ventilation easy and efficient PERFECT Fit FINDER , Low-profile Fit system for quick and easy Fit of your helmet, also with gloves on. The dial wheel on the neck provides a wide range in Fit adjustment. The system can adjust vertically in 3 positions to fine tune the fore/aft tilt of the helmet on your head to find a seamless Fit of the helmet with the goggles Fit, Designed and engineered to provide a perfect Fit in each size range through extensive field tests, research and data analysis