Animaniacs Slappy and Skippy Squirrel Premium T-Shirt

Animaniacs Slappy and Skippy Squirrel is 100% authentic, officially licensed Animaniacs merchandise! Animaniacs is a zany animated TV series about the Warner Brothers Yakko and Wakko (and their sister Dot) as they cause mayhem everywhere they go. The series also features Pinky and the Brain and their daily attempts to take over the world. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.