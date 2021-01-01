Helmut Lang Slash Tank Top in Army 83% viscose 17% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only. Stretch knit jersey with cut-out design. Item not sold as a set. HLAN-WS398. L04HW708. About the designer: Established in 1986, Helmut Lang is one of fashion’s most influential brands, known for its pioneering minimalism, engagement with artists, and surprising challenges to orthodoxy. The brand pays homage to its namesake with a progressive, highly dynamic approach, featuring a new generation of creatives reinterpreting the designer’s legacy across ready-to-wear, special edition capsules, multi-disciplinary collaborations and more.