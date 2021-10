Closeout . Built for comfort on and off your bike, Louis Garneauand#39;s Slate II mountain bike shoes are crafted from breathable mesh material with a wicking lining and adjustable touch-fasten and ratcheting straps for a snug, precise fit. They boast extendable edges to prevent foot numbness and a walkable outsole perfect for multi-activity use. Available Colors: GREY/YELLOW. Sizes: 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50.