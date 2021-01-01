YEAR OF OURS Sleep Short 95% rayon 5% spandex. Made in USA. Machine wash. Wide elastic waistband. Lightweight jersey rib fabric. Stretch fit. YEAF-WF1. TN0605-MTD. About the designer: Paying homage to the freedom of movement through comfortable yet stylish athleisure. Year Of Ours celebrates the heritage of traditional American sportswear with quality crafted pieces all made in the USA. Founded on the principle of teamwork, the label values the philosophy of maintaining a healthy lifestyle while creating timeless and multi-purpose styles that translate with ease. Designed for the contemporary woman, Year of Ours focuses on inclusive sizing, luxe performance fabrics, and flattering cuts.