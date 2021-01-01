Sleeping Red Panda The Struggle Is Real Animal Red Pandas Tote Bag

Cute Red Panda Sleeping Red Panda The Struggle Is Real. Tired Cute Red Panda Sleeping Red Panda The Struggle Is Real Red Panda Gifts For Boys and Girls. Makes a Funny Red Panda Christmas Present. Red Panda Outfit For Kids And Adults That Are Red Panda Lovers. Red Panda Clothing That makes a great Red Panda Pyjama For People who are Fatigued And Love Sleeping. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.