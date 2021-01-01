The GoPro Sleeve and Lanyard kit is made for security and convenience. The flexible silicone sleeve wraps tightly around your GoPro while making sure you can still access all of its Features, and the adjustable lanyard secures around your neck, wrist, or pack straps. Keep your camera within arms reach and never miss a slice of the action. Features of the GoPro Sleeve + Lanyard Adjustable lanyard keeps your GoPro handy Can be worn or attached to your gear Premium silicone sleeve Fits snugly without adding extra bulk Thin, flexible material makes it easy to insert and remove your GoPro Allows you to access the camera buttons and rear LCD for full functionality What's Included Silicone Sleeve Lanyard Compatibility HERO6 Black HERO5 Black HERO (2018)