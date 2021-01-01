Expressive ruffle sleeves frame the openness of the Rebecca Taylor Sleeveless Broomstick Pleating Blouse, providing a pretty sheltering balance to the warm show of skin. This stylish blouse would pair nicely with a variety of bottoms, allowing endless styling possibilities. Flutter sleeves. Shirred panels. Cinched waist. Pullover style. Peplum hem. Relaxed fit. V-neckline. Bow detail. 62% cotton, 38% polyester. Hand wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 22 in Product measurements were taken using size 2. Please note that measurements may vary by size.