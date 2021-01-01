From rebecca taylor

Rebecca Taylor Sleeveless Broomstick Pleating Blouse

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Expressive ruffle sleeves frame the openness of the Rebecca Taylor Sleeveless Broomstick Pleating Blouse, providing a pretty sheltering balance to the warm show of skin. This stylish blouse would pair nicely with a variety of bottoms, allowing endless styling possibilities. Flutter sleeves. Shirred panels. Cinched waist. Pullover style. Peplum hem. Relaxed fit. V-neckline. Bow detail. 62% cotton, 38% polyester. Hand wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 22 in Product measurements were taken using size 2. Please note that measurements may vary by size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com