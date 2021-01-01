Akris punto Sleeveless Cashmere Sweater

Sleeveless cashmere sweater with textured rib trim. Roundneck Sleeveless Rib trim Pullover style 100% cashmere Dry clean Made in Switzerland SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1922 in St. Gallen, Switzerland, the name Akris was derived from founder Alice-Kriemler Schoch's initials. Akris punto was later launched in 1995 with a relaxed, understated mindset. With a range of contemporary looks including architectural silhouettes, graphic prints and colorblocking, each piece is finished with an athletic edge. Designer Lifestyle - Akris Punto > Akris Punto > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Akris punto. Color: Blue Denim. Size: 12.