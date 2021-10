Enjoy casual summer days in the Calvin Klein Sleeveless Cinched Waist CK Logo Dress. Round neckline. Signature branding at the left shoulder. Sleeveless. Ruching detail. Drawstring defines the waist. Straight hemline with side slits. 95% cotton, 5% spandex. Machine wash. Imported. Measurements: Length: 35 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size.