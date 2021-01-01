Create that perfect, relaxed weekend vibe every day of the week with the CeCe Sleeveless Mix Media Flora Whispers Top. Easy pullover tank features scoop neckline, sleeveless design with ruffle trim at shoulder, and a straight hemline. Featuring an allover multicolor floral print that makes accessorizing a breeze. 95% polyester, 5% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 23 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.