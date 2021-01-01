Akris punto Sleeveless Pleat-Hem Blouse

This classic collared blouse has a summery sleeveless cut and pleated peplum hemline that adds feminine movement to the piece. Spread collar Sleeveless Concealed front button placket Pleated hem Polyester/cotton Dry clean Imported of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT About 26" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1922 in St. Gallen, Switzerland, the name Akris was derived from founder Alice-Kriemler Schoch's initials. Akris punto was later launched in 1995 with a relaxed, understated mindset. With a range of contemporary looks including architectural silhouettes, graphic prints and colorblocking, each piece is finished with an athletic edge. Designer Lifestyle - Akris Punto > Akris Punto > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Akris punto. Color: Cream. Size: 12.