Contemporary in cut, this sleeveless t-shirt is cut with a split apron hemline that features long-line asymmetric tie details that fall to the floor. Crewneck Sleeveless Pullover style Front split hem Asymmetric long-line tie hem Cotton Dry clean Made in USA SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size Small. Designer Lifestyle - Designer Lifestyle > Rosetta Getty > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Rosetta Getty. Color: Black. Size: Large.