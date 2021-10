Co Sleeveless V-Neck Dress in Black, Medium: Done in fluid black fabric, this A-line floor-grazer is alllll comfort, cut with a swingy, forgiving shape that falls elegantly off the body and a dipped V-neck that leaves room for a few favorite talismans. As far as styling goes, all you have to do is add your go-to shoes of the moment (flats, sandals, slippers, etc.).81% FSC certified triacetate, 19% polyester.