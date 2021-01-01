Black Sleigh Waterproof Boots - 31 - Also in: 29, 26, 32, 27, 30

Kid girl's waterproof snug boot with a hybrid design and trendy aesthetic. Crafted from pearlescent nylon and a leather-effect material in black, Sleigh ABX is a hybrid and versatile boot. The exclusive Geox-patented system ensures breathability of the outsole and facilitates the natural thermo-regulation of the foot. The waterproof surface created by AmphibioxTM technology and the excellent thermal insulation (which protects up to -30°C) make this boot suitable for the coldest temperatures and the rainiest days. The outsole has been made from light TR and boasts extreme durability and an effective grip.