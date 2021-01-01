SHANY Slick & Shine Lipstick Set - 12 Matte color Long Lasting & Moisturizing Lip Colors with Vitamin E and Aloe Vera.

Comes with 12 long lasting moisturizing high shine lipsticks. It’s like a lipstick and gloss in one. These 12 lipsticks with rich color that will make your smile pop. 1. Coral- Works best on light, medium and olive skin tones. Match it with natural eye shadows. 2. Champagne/ nude- works on every skin tone. 3. Rose- great for porcelain skin tones. Match with nude, browns and pale pink shadows. 4. Cranberry- works on medium to dark skin tones. 5. Frost Pink- works best on light skin tones. 6. Hot pink- can be worn on all skin tones. 7. Fuchsia- works best on medium to dark skin tones. 8. True Red- great for every skin tone. Looks great with black smoky eye or simple black eyeliner. 9. Pinky peach- great for tanned skin. 10. Terracotta- works best on olive, medium or dark skin tones .11. Wine- works best on olive, medium or dark skin tones. 12. Violet- works best on, medium or dark skin tones.