Golden Goose Slide Sneaker in Light Grey. - size 39 (also in 37, 38, 40) Golden Goose Slide Sneaker in Light Grey. - size 39 (also in 37, 38, 40) Leather, suede, and glittered upper with rubber sole. Cow leather and cotton insole. Made in Italy. Lace-up front. Side zipper closure. Padded tongue. Glittered detail and metallic trim. Due to the nature of the leather, slight marks and scuffs should not be considered as defect. GGOR-WZ325. GWF00115.F002053.81299. From Italy to the skateparks of Los Angeles, Golden Goose has become a world-renowned high fashion brand for luxury sneakers. Hand crafted on premium Italian leather; Golden Goose has successfully combined the relaxed vintage aesthetic with their unique 'lived in' touch. Their signature pre-scuffed style (each distressed by hand) offers a nonchalant attitude that embodies 'perfect imperfection' for a touch of life, comfort and fashion forward designs.