Mickey Mouse print, floral embroidery with bright rhinestone beads, metal studs… Different inspirations mix in this slim biker jacket are mixed in this slim biker jacket made in leather effect fabric.V-neck with lapelsCrossed zip fastenerThree pocketsMickey Mouse print with worn effectFloral embroideries with bright rhinestone beads on the neckSquare metal studsPatch with the letters "now" on one sleeveSlim fitLong sleeve