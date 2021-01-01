Slim Bootcut Ankle Jeans - Optic White - 4 - Also in: 14, 8, 12, 6, 2, 10

NYDJ\'s Slim Bootcut Ankle Jeans in Cool Embrace® Denim with Embroidered Scalloped Hems are a playful new style in a high-tech fabric designed to keep you comfortable through the hottest days. Sleek and slimming, these jeans feature a narrower fit from the hip through the knee, with bootcut flare at the ankle and feminine scalloped hems edged by embroidery. Our breathable Cool Embrace® Denim wicks away moisture to improve cooling airflow, while Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves for an always-sleek silhouette. Finished with a zip and button fly and classic five-pocket styling.