From nydj

Slim Bootcut Ankle Jeans - Black Rinse - 16 - Also in: 4, 8, 10, 18, 0, 2, 14, 12, 6

$119.00
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

The Slim Bootcut Ankle Jeans in BlackLast™ Denim by NYDJ are a playful new style in a sustainable new fabric. Sleek and slimming, these jeans feature a narrower fit from the hip through the knee, with bootcut flare at the ankle. Made of up to 17 recycled plastic bottles per pair, every BlackLast™ style provides lasting color intensity with 50% lower environmental impact than traditional denim. Our Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves for an always-sleek silhouette. Finished with a zip and button fly and classic five-pocket styling.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com