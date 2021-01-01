Eton Slim-Fit 3D Ropes-Print Silk Shirt

Possibly the most technically advanced print Eton has ever made, created in collaboration with a 3D artist to achieve a three-dimensional effect. Inspired by massive chains left hanging as a striking reminder of and industrial past in an old glassblowers hot shop turned museum on the island of Murano. Point collar Long sleeves Button cuffs Mother-of-pearl button front Twill fabrication Silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Slim soft fit About 30" from shoulder to hem. Men Luxury Coll - Eton > Eton > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Eton. Color: Black. Size: 16.