A classic pair of slim fit boyfriend crop jeans with a trendy distressed detail. Fit: this style fits true to size- Zip fly with button closure- 5 pocket construction- Slim fit silhouette- Light wash- Distressed detail- Approx. 9.5" rise, 27" inseam (size 26)- ImportedThis Item cannot be shipped to Canada. Model's stats for sizing:- Height: 5'9.5"- Bust: 31"- Waist: 25"- Hips: 35.5"Model is wearing size 26. Machine wash cold 98% cotton, 2% spandex