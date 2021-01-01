Eton Slim Fit Cocktail-Print Dress Shirt

A refreshing pattern for a style-confident gentlem, this playful cocktail print brings this button-down shirt to life. Crafted in high performance, crease-resistant fabric for a superior fit. Moderate spread collar with permanent collar stays Long sleeves Convertible button cuff to French cuff Button front Darts at the back to adjust the width High performance, crease-resistant fabric Eton Signature Finish: Crease-resistant, stays crisp 24/7 Cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Slim fit About 30" from shoulder to hem. Men Luxury Coll - Eton > Eton > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Eton. Color: Yellow Orange. Size: 18.