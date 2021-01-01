Eton Slim-Fit Cotton & Linen Check Dress Shirt

Showcasing an allover check print, this contemporary design in a high performance, crease-resistant fabric features convertible button to French cuffs and darts at the back for a superior fit. Hidden button-down collar Long sleeves Convertible button cuff to french cuff Button front Darts at the back to adjust the width High performance, crease-resistant fabric Eton Signature Finish: Crease-resistant, stays crisp 24/7 Cotton/linen Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Slim fit About 30" from shoulder to hem. Men Luxury Coll - Eton > Eton > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Eton. Color: Green. Size: 18.