Saks Fifth Avenue Slim-Fit Rib-Knit Mockneck Sweater

ONLY AT SAKS. From the Modern Collection. Crafted in Italy, this cozy sweater features a rib-knit construction with a mockneck. Mockneck Long sleeves Pullover style 38% acrylic/34% alpaca/15% polyester/13% wool Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE About 27" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND This only-at-Saks line brings a contemporary sensibility to everyday dressing with an eye toward fresh, seasonal must-haves. The versatile collectionmade in Italy with a modern, slim fitoffers sophisticated takes on tailored clothing and outerwear. Mens Pvt Brands - Sfa Modern > Saks Fifth Avenue > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Saks Fifth Avenue. Color: Orange. Size: XL.