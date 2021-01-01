Saks Fifth Avenue Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Henley Sweater

ONLY AT SAKS. A tonal colorblock finish updates this versatile sweater designed with a classic Henley silhouette for endless style options. Roundneck Short sleeves Three-button placket Cotton Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 6'2" tall, 40" chest, 31" waist ABOUT THE BRAND This only-at-Saks line brings a contemporary sensibility to everyday dressing with an eye toward fresh, seasonal must-haves. The versatile collectionmade in Italy with a modern, slim fitoffers sophisticated takes on tailored clothing and outerwear. Mens Pvt Brands - Sfa Modern > Saks Fifth Avenue > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Saks Fifth Avenue. Color: Grey. Size: Medium.