Buttoned Down Slim Fit Solid Pocket Options

100% Supima Cotton Indonesia Machine Wash Long-sleeve pinpoint oxford non-iron dress shirt featuring cutaway-collar, offered with or without pocket at chest Luxury Supima cotton with a lightweight finish; straight back yoke with center box pleat Satisfaction Guarantee: If you are not completely satisfied with your Buttoned Down shirt at any time, we are happy to give you a full refund Slim Fit: Available in 44 sizes for a more precise Fit, including Tall. Close Fit to the body with a slight taper from chest to waist, slimmer sleeve, and closer armhole for a more precise Fit. Slim Fit is similar to a Contemporary or Trim Fit