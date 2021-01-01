Silver-tone stainless steel case with a navy alligator leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Grey dial with silver-tone leaf-style shape hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Perpetual calender. Four - month, day, date and moonphase subdials. Frederique Constant Calibre FC-775 Automatic movement, containing 26 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 42 mm, case thickness: 12 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: moon phase, leap year, month, date, day, hour, minute, perpetual calender. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Frederique Constant Slim Line Perpetual Automatic Grey Dial Mens Watch FC-775G4S6.