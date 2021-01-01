Havaianas Slim Logo Pop-Up Flip Flops

Bring on the heat! You'll be ready to take on the blazing weather feet first when you take the Slim Logo sandal with you on all your summer adventures. Rubber upper. Thong post with HavaianasÂ® logo accenting the straps. Cushioned footbed for ultra comfort. Rubber sole. Made in Brazil. Measurements: Weight: 4 oz Product measurements were taken using size 35/36 Brazil (US Men's 4/5, Women's 5/6), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.