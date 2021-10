The ultimate shaping jean is here, and your closet is begging for it. The Slim Straight Ankle Jeans With Side Slit in Curves 360 denim by NYDJ combine unparalleled support with the silhouette you love most. A soft, mesh compression interior front panel comfortably holds you in while moving with you throughout the day, while Curves 360 denim molds to your shape to highlight your flawless figure. Features a side slit at the ankle and a zip fly with button closure.