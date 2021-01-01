Slim Summer Dress

This summer dress has a tapered cut and an eye-catching self designed print. Light grey in the background is combined with doodles in pastel, pink, and striking yellow. The collection "Animus Ferus" is inspired by the strong color combinations and the wild paintbrush of the Fauvist art. It stands in beautiful contrast with the semi-transparent cotton upper with subtle shining silk check. The dress is closed at the back with a concealed zipper. When choosing the material, we deliberately opted for a sustainable fiber with perfect wearing comfort: Lyocell. Lyocell flows and shimmers silky and possesses an extremely smooth surface, which makes it ideal for sensitive skin. Furthermore does it cool you skin on hot days and reduces odors as it absorbs more moisture than e.g. cotton or linenLyocell is a cellulose fiber. The cellulose is obtained from wood and almost all solvents used for the production are reused. Since much less water is needed for forestry than, for example, for the cultivation of organic cotton, the fiber is considered an all-round talent. It's one of the most sustainable fibers at the moment. The pattern of the dress will vary according to the placement of the irregular print from one dress to another. Material: Dress: 100% Lyocell, Check upper part: 55% Cotton 45% SilkCloses with: concealed zipperCare instructions: HandwashModel is wearing size S (36) and is 1,78 m tallLength: 100 cmSleeve Length ca. 34 cmWidth:34 (XS): bust 90cm; waist 75 cm; hips 93 cm36 (S): bust 94 cm; waist 79 cm; hips 98 cm38 (M): bust 98 cm; waist 85 cm; hips 102 cm40 (L): bust 103 cm; waist 98 cm; hips 108 cm42 (XL): bust 107 cm; waist 100 cm; hips 110 cm