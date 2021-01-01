Slim Trouser Pants - Mariposa Plaid - 18 - Also in: 0, 12, 14, 2

Head-to-to flawless style is easier than it sounds. A pair of NYDJ\'s Slim Trouser Pants in Ponte Knit is all you need to elevate your desk-to-dinner look. Crafted from soft, comfortable ponte knit, this exceptionally elongating, super-slimming style features a front pleat. Enhance your assets and streamline your silhouette with our signature Lift Tuck® Technology, which flattens and flatters using a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design. Features welt pockets, zip fly and hook closure.