Isabel Marant Etoile Slimea Blouse in Blue. - size 42/10 (also in 36/4, 38/6) Isabel Marant Etoile Slimea Blouse in Blue. - size 42/10 (also in 36/4, 38/6) 100% viscose. Dry clean only. Partial front button closure. Flounce hem. Lightweight chiffon fabric. Imported. ISAR-WS45. HT2055-21P029E. The standard-bearer for insouciant Parisian chicness, Isabel Marant launched her easygoing Etoile diffusion line in 1999. The collection dispenses with formality: Etoile is known for its comfortable, relaxed styles. With deconstructed shapes and soft prints, the label showcases a fluid, feminine feel.