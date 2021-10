Charge through downpours or brave snowdrifts in this seam-sealed waterproof boot featuring a cozy microfleece lining and 100 grams of toasty insulation. A grippy herringbone-patterned sole provides enhanced traction, while a cushiony EVA footbed with arch support offers all-day comfort. Waterproof: protects against rain, puddles and slush to keep feet dry in wet conditions 1 1/2" heel; 1/2" platform (size 8.5) 6" shaft Lace-up style Cushioned