Eileen Fisher Slouchy Cropped Pants

Athleisure inspired pants suitable to style for any setting, featuring an on-trend slouchy cropped fit. Elasticized waist Pull-on styling Side seam pockets Tencel lyocell/spandex Machine wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT Rise, about 10.5" Inseam, about 28" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Founded out of personal necessity in 1984, Eileen Fisher was on a mission to create beautiful clothing that took the work out of getting dressed. She made her vision come to life by making what women actually want to wearclothing that was luxurious, but always designed with comfort in mind. Today, the brand has pioneered a commitment to sustainability through their textile choices. Modern Collections - Eileen Fisher > Eileen Fisher > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Eileen Fisher. Color: Black. Size: XL.