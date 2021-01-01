Slow cooker cookbook: Quick and easy Beef Recipes to lose weight and get into shape Francesca Bonheur Author

Indirect Vegetarian - I ate the cow. The cow ate the grass. Book 6 in the Easy, Healthy and Delicious Low Carb Slow Cooker Series If cooking is your dream; then this book is dedicated to you to keep your dream alive. With great pleasure and dedication; I humbly offer you this slow cooker cookbook in order to help you learn some of the most professional cooking techniques you can ever stumble on. This cookbook could have never seen the light without your dedication, commitment and support. My dear readers; our success stems from the confidence you have put into us and nothing would have been accomplished without you. Therefore, dear readers, this book is a reflection of your thoughts and soul because you are my source of inspiration and you encourage me to write and come up with the best and most creative cookbooks ever. And what is special about this cookbook is that it will be the favourite book for all beef lovers and was written for their sake in the first place. All you have to do is to give some of your precious time; dedication and to believe in yourself. You will be amazed that you will be a great cook in a short period of time. So if you want to offer your family and serve your friends and neighbours with a taste they will never forget; then there is nothing better than cooking for them their favourite dishes. Show your love for your beloved ones and get ready to be the king or queen of your kitchen. Inside you will discover.. Beef Breakfast RecipesBeef Soup And Stew RecipesBeef Lunch RecipesBeef Dinner RecipesBeef Appetizers And Snack RecipesBeef Salad RecipesMuch, much more! Download your copy today! Tags: Slow cooker recipes, slow cooker book, slow cooker cookbook, pressure cooker, crock pot, slow cooker Beef weight loss Beef recipes, clean eating.