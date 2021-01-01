Slow cooker cookbook: Quick and easy Vegan Recipes to lose weight and get into shape Francesca Bonheur Author

Why did the tofu cross the road - To prove he wasn't chicken.Book 5 in the Easy, Healthy and Delicious Low Carb Slow Cooker SeriesWhen it comes to what the best way to choose your cooking appliance, slow cookers should be at the top of the list. Not only slow cookers are the most convenient appliances, but the use of a slow cooker will save both your time and money. The use of a slow cooker has become more a necessity than an option for the diversity of benefits it offers. And most importantly, slow cookers have become synonymous with the concept of healthy cooking or what is known as the Green Cooking. So if you have recently adopted a Vegan lifestyle and you are looking for a place to start from, then you have picked the right choice. Greens, like Kale, broccoli and Brussels sprouts don't have to be the only green ingredients on your shopping list. Your food will include parsley, green beets, green beans and more. And on this framework, we are offering you this cookbook entitled Go wise and Veganize with your slow cooker device; Eat your Greens and have no fears slow cooker recipes which is the fifth installment in a series of six slow cooker cookbooks.Here Is A Preview Of What You'll Learn...Vegan Breakfast RecipesVegan Soup And Stew RecipesVegan Lunch RecipesVegan Dinner RecipesVegan Appetizers And Snack RecipesVegan Salad RecipesVegan Dessert RecipesMuch, much more!Download your copy today!Tags: Slow cooker recipes, slow cooker book, slow cooker cookbook, pressure cooker, crock pot, slow cooker plant based diet, vegetarian weight loss vegan seafood recipes.