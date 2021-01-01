Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor Cold Press Juicer Two Speed Modes Black

This AMZCHEF Slow Masticating Juicer is a nicely designed device at a very affordable price. The juicer has two speed modes, two travel bottles and has a really modern and simple to use LED display.The juicer works amazingly well turning whole fruit into almost dry pulp in seconds.You can drink a glass of juice in the morning after breakfast as a way to persuade your kids of having a healthy alternative to sugary drinks.This slow juicer doesn`t wake up the neighbors and it doesn`t tremble on your worktop as the other.You can actually feel the juice that this juicer made is more present in your drink compared with the fast one where most of them (especially blueberries ), would have ended up in the residual container.It`s easy to use, with a nice display, and fits good both as space and as display into your kitchen.From the good interaction with this cold press juicer, you will find it useful and efficient. Color: Gray