Loungewear has never looked and felt so good as the Chaser Slub French Terry Angel Sleeve Pullover Hoodie. Drawstring hood for extra warmth. Short angel sleeves. Loose, relaxed fit. 71% cotton, 19% modal, 9% polyester, 1% spandex. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.