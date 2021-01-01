This season, set yourself apart in the Slub Stripe Shorts. Taking the nautical trend forwards, the shorts feature a thin all-over stripe print, classic five pocket design, short length and a button up fly. Pair yours with a cotton t shirt and trainers for a classic casual aesthetic. Cotton shorts Fabric: cotton, smooth, slight stretch Belt loops Five pocket design All over stripe print Button fly fastening US size M inside leg length is 22cm Our model is 6ft3" and is wearing a US size M Style code - 59nav