Create a comfortable look in this simply perfect Splendid Slub Tee and French Terry Shorts Set that feature a short sleeve top with a scoop neck and curved hem as well as relaxed-fit shorts that have an elasticized waist with drawstring closure for perfect fit. Lightweight fabrics with heather print throughout. Materials: Shirt; 58% cotton, 37% polyester, 5% elastane. Shorts; 90% rayon, 4% elastane. Machine wash cold and tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 23 1 2 in Waist Measurement: 31 in Outseam: 11 in Inseam: 2 1 2 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 16 in Leg Opening: 22 in Product measurements were taken using size MD (US 6-8). Please note that measurements may vary by size.