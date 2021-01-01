TOMS Navy Dark Navy Slubby Woven Espadrille Alpargatas Shoes

Laidback, planet-forward. Our Alpargata Rope brings laidback style and an earth-friendly update to our best-selling slip-on. It's designed with organic cotton, a natural jute-wrapped midsole and an OrthoLite® comfort insole made with 26% eco content. 100% Organic Cotton upper and liningRope outsoleOrthoLite® Eco LT Hybrid insole for lightweight cushioning made with plant derived and recycled materials. Part of earthwise™, products rooted in earth-friendly materials and processesInspired by the traditional espadrille silhouette Navy Slubby Woven Espadrille Alpargatas