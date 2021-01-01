Oilogic Slumber & Sleep, Essential Oil Linen Spray, Baby Sleep Spray, 4 fl oz Oilogic is taking on little ones' issues with our Slumber and Sleep baby essential oil sleep spray. We took all of the guesswork out for you and formulated this natural, relaxing essential oil solution to comfort and soothe your baby. Just spray this calming oil on bed linens, pajamas, loveys, car seats, and more so the relaxing, natural fragrance can comfort your baby before nap or bedtime. This pillow mist includes a concentrated blend of 100% pure essential oils that are diluted appropriately with grape seed and jojoba oils to be safe for babies of any age. The formula contains lavender essential oil and Roman chamomile oil to help relax your baby to sleep. Like our other baby essentials, this essential oils sleep blend is free of petroleum, phthalates, parabens, sulfates, gluten, DEA, dyes, mineral oil, artificial colors, and synthetic perfumes. This lavender spray for sleep is also pediatrician and dermatologist-tested and found to be gentle enough for babies’ skin. Moms created Oilogic's baby essential oil blends so other moms can harness the power of nature to help their little ones safely and effectively.