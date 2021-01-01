The Shimano SM-SH10 0 Degree Float SPD-SL Cleat is a fixed cycling cleat that removes float for a locked-in ride. It's ideal for professional riders who want to make things as efficient as possible or those who don't have knees that get angry if they're given less flexibility. The stability you get from this cleat will support you in all the right ways. Features of the Shimano SM-SH10 0 Degree Float SPD-SL Cleat The Shimano SM-SH10 cleats Are compatible with all Shimano SPD-SL pedals, and offer 0? of float, perfect for those who like a secure Fit