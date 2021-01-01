Givenchy Small 4G Crossbody Box Bag in Beige Smooth box calfskin leather with faux leather lining and polished silver-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Foldover flap-top with magnetic metal clasp. One main compartment. Interior flat pocket. Exterior back flat pocket. Engraved metal hardware on strapEngraved 4G logo hardware on front. Measures approx 6.5W x 4.75H x 2.25DDetachable and adjustable crossbody strap with a 17 drop. GIVE-WY856. BB50HDB15S. About the designer: Hubert de Givenchy founded his namesake fashion house specializing in Haute Couture and ready-to-wear in 1952. No sooner did it open than Givenchy earned a reputation for breaking with the fashion codes of its time. Today, the house is synonymous with aristocratic elegance, sensuality and fresh romanticism. Its legacy continues through the modern approach of its newest Creative Director Matthew M. Williams, appointed in June 2020.