Foundrae Small Crest Gemstone Heart Pendant in Yellow Gold/Clear Quartz, No Size: Ready to ship in 8-10 weeks. Sealed in a small, crest-shaped clear quartz, the heart token symbolizes the seven types of love as defined by the ancient Greeks: Eros (romantic love), Philia (friendship), Agape (universal love), Storge (love between parent and child), Ludus (playful love), Pragma (love founded on duty and reason), and Philautia (self-love).Connect it to your Foundrae chain with the Dotted Annex Link or Chubby Annex Link.18kt yellow gold, clear quartz Made in the USA.