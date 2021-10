Debuted on Burberry's runway, this coated-canvas shoulder bag is branded with check quilting, monogram hardware and bold typography. It's finished with hand-painted edges, as well as a pull-through chain strap that can be worn crossbody (as seen on the catwalk) or over the shoulder. Magnetic-snap flap closure Pull-through chain-and-leather strap Interior wall pocket Lined Textile with leather trim Made in Italy Designer Handbags