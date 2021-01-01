Small Tiny Antiqued Style Lucky Coin Donut Charm Amulet Green Quartz Powers Pendant Necklace

BestAmulets Collection. Unique and One of the Kind Tiny and Cute Amulet Donut holding Antiqued Style Lucky Coin. Gemstone Donut Size: 20mm, Lucky Coin Size: 10mm. Each Amulet comes with Very Cute Evil Eye Bead made from Natural Wood. Each item is Naturally Unique being made from Genuine Gemstones. Ready to Wear with Popular Adjustable Cord which adjusts from 15 up to 24 inches long. Comes with Cute Gift Style Packaging and Information Card. This is Very Lucky, Individual and Cute Gemstone Donut. It holds Cute Antique Style Lucky Coin with Four Good Luck Symbols, which represent Fortune, Prosperity, and Wealth. The Donut is made from Genuine and Natural Green Quartz Gemstone and looks very unique. Stay Unique, and Protected with your Own Individual Cute Lucky Coin Donut Amulet. Amulet Meaning: Chinese has been known as one of the Oldest Languages on the Planet. That is probably the reason, why their letters and characters do not look any closer to all other languages. Chinese Characters