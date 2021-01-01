NEST New York Smart Home Pura Diffuser Refills, One Size , Multiple Colors

Diffuser Length: 700 hours About the Set: This refill is for use with the Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser Powered by Pura (sold separately) and features NEST New Yorkï¿½s bestselling scents. This Set Contains:-2 x 0.33 oz/ 10 mL RefillFragrance Description: The Grapefruit Refill contains notes of pink pomelo grapefruit, and watery nuances are blended with lily of the valley and coriander blossom. The Bamboo Refill contains notes of flowering bamboo mingled with a variety of white florals, sparkling citrus, and fresh green accords. The Amalfi Lemon and Mint Refill has notes of zesty lemon and orange bergamot blended with fresh mint and a hint of driftwood. The Moroccan Amber Refill contains notes of Moroccan amber, sweet patchouli, heliotrope, and bergamot with a hint of eucalyptus. The Rose Noir and Oud Refill has notes of sultry aroma with captivating Rose de Mai blended with smoky oud, a hint of incense, black leather, and patchouli.Ocean Mist and Sea Salt refill takes you to the seaside with the refreshing essence of a gentle ocean mist combined with hints of sea salt, white tea, and coconut.----