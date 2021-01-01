Tangram Smart Rookie Jump Rope With Donut

Lightweight jump rope that syncs to smartphones for automatic recording of jump counts and other fitness data. Donut is cordless for SmartRope Rookie, designed for home fitness. Workout in the living room without noise or scratches on the floor. Use it while in the gym to avoid hitting surrounding objects and people. Includes iOS and Android compatible SmartRope app that tracks and stores fitness data, including calories burned, and connect and compete with friends Battery included Battery lasts approximately 6 months if you used for about 30 minutes a day Polycarbonate Imported SPECIFICATIONS 1.1"W x 1.1"H x 6.6"D. Handbags - Fitness Accessories > Tangram > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tangram. Color: Black.